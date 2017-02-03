3-alarm fire displaces residents at Torrance retirement complex
A rare three-alarm blaze in Torrance Friday morning at a retirement condo complex has displaced residents from the 8-10-unit complex. An unusual three-alarm fire at a Torrance retirement complex this morning displaced residents of eight to 10 units and caused smoke damage but no injuries, fire officials said.
