3-alarm fire displaces residents at Torrance retirement complex

A rare three-alarm blaze in Torrance Friday morning at a retirement condo complex has displaced residents from the 8-10-unit complex. An unusual three-alarm fire at a Torrance retirement complex this morning displaced residents of eight to 10 units and caused smoke damage but no injuries, fire officials said.

