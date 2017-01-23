Woman critical after wrong-way Torrance crash
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing a car while driving the wrong way on a Torrance street, police reported today. The black Hyundai sedan crashed about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on 190th Street, just east of Hawthorne Boulevard, said Torrance police Lt.
