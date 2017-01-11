Vandals write a kill whitesa on Torrance park hillside
Vandals used toilet paper to write the phrase “kill whites” in large letters on a Torrance hillside visible to a nearby middle school, police said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Rose
|61
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Dudley
|37
|Lynwood: Man is fatally shot (Sep '08)
|Jan 9
|mother in need
|3
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC