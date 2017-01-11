Transient arrested in attempted sexua...

Transient arrested in attempted sexual assault in Torrance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

A 35-year-old transient was arrested Monday on suspicion of trying to sexually assault an elderly woman in Torrance, police said. Duncan Aaron Walton was arrested about noon when officers responded to reports of a “male sexually assaulting an elderly female” on Kingsdale Avenue at 182nd Street, Torrance police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 9 hr Rose 61
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Mon Dudley 37
News Lynwood: Man is fatally shot (Sep '08) Jan 9 mother in need 3
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Jan 8 CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Jan 8 CA Consumer Affai... 9
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jan 8 Raj 64
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 7:39PM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC