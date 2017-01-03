Torrance fire officials say a rotten egga smell near refinery isna t dangerous
A sulfur-like odor this morning near Torrance's troubled oil refinery prompted concern among residents, but fire officials said the emissions were not harmful. The smell, most pungent on the south side of the Torrance Refining Co.
