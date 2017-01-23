These 3 South Bay restaurants cracked Yelpa s list of a Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.a
Three South Bay eateries landed among the top 50 contenders on an annual list of the country's 100 best restaurants . In Gardena, sandwich shop Yo-Way and Mediterranean restaurant The Shawarma Factory took the No.
