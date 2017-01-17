Target cuts forecast due to weak holiday sales
Customers walk by shopping carts inside a Target Corp. store in Torrance, Calif. On Wednesday, Target cut its outlook citing weak holiday sales.
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Casper
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Jan 14
|DonTrump
|7
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|Jan 13
|Pearl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Vania Regino
|63
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 10
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Jan 9
|Dudley
|37
