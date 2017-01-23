South Bay residents begin cleanup aft...

South Bay residents begin cleanup after record storm

Heavy weekend rain caused a retaining wall at the rear of new construction on Vanderbilt Lane in Redondo Beach to collapse crushing a car in the process.Photo by Robert Casillas, Daily Breeze/SCNG South Bay and Harbor Area communities today were digging out, mopping up and repairing damage from the record-breaking rain deluge that slammed the area Sunday. Workers spent the morning cleaning up mud and debris that flowed into the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Torrance and nearby Lomita neighborhoods during the weekend downpour, which dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas.

