Record-setting rain

The latest and most powerful in a series of three winter storms slammed into California on Sunday, flooding roads, forcing evacuations in communities near burn areas and adding more snow in mountains from the Sierra Nevada to the San Bernardinos. Numerous roads around Southern California were flooded by sustained bursts of intense rain.

