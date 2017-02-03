New Hampton by Hilton hotel planned for Maple Avenue in Torrance
A five-story, 127-room hotel is planned for 539 Maple Avenue near the courthouse. The Planning Commission discusses it Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|37
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|4
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC