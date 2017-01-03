Motive behind shooting of Northridge woman in Torrance unknown
The motive behind a weekend shooting that critically wounded a 21-year-old Northridge woman at a Torrance motel remained unknown Tuesday, police said. The shooting occurred early New Year's Day at the Residence Inn, 3701 Torrance Blvd., where many people were gathered for holiday events, police said.
