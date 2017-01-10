LA County takes on largest homeless count in US a " with a lot of help
Dressed in a bright yellow rain poncho, Anthony Korff stood on a curb at a 405 Freeway off-ramp in North Hills on a chilly Monday morning and hoped for a miracle. Maybe, he said, a stranger could give him enough money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Audrey Diggs
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|compton finest pocket hood (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|mrs j lo
|2
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC