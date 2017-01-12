Hawthorne settles suit with videograp...

Hawthorne settles suit with videographer who helped with secret probe

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The City Council voted 4-1 to approve a $15,000 settlement with a freelance cameraman who worked behind the scenes six years ago to investigate City Hall staff. Jesus “Jessie” Escochea of Street Heat Productions sued the city alleging his property was wrongly taken by police during their investigation into his undercover work.

