FTC Files Complaint Against D-Link Over Router, Camera Security Issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed a complaint alleging that lax security in D-Link's routers and cameras was a risk to consumer privacy. The FTC Thursday filed a complaint in the Northern District of California against D-Link, charging that the Taiwan-based company failed to take "reasonable steps to secure its routers and Internet Protocol cameras" and possibly compromising sensitive consumer information "including live video and audio feeds from D-Link IP cameras."

