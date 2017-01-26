FAA nears end of flight path project
Thursday: LAX, Long Beach Airport, Fullerton Municipal Airport, Zamperini Field and Los Alamitos Army Airfield; Toyota Meeting Hall, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive The Federal Aviation Administration is heading into the final phase of its Southern California Metroplex project, replacing dozens of conventional air routes with satellite-based As the project has progressed, area residents have expressed concerns about its potential impact to their neighborhoods. A series of workshops has been organized for this week and next to address those issues.
