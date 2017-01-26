Driver who killed 2 in Torrance apologizes to families, gets 6 years in prison
Sentencing for David Scott Pedersen, who killed two young people in Torrance while he possibly was driving under the influence of heroin. He received 6 year sentence in Torrance Superior Court.
Read more at The Daily Breeze.
