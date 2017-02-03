Dave & Bustera s coming to Torrancea s Del Amo mall as part of makeover
The Del Amo mall has applied to demolish the south end of the mall between Sears and JC Penney to make way for a Dave & Buster's and TJ Maxx. The small stores south of JoAnne Fabrics have already moved out leaving an empty corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|37
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|4
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC