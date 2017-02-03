Dave & Bustera s coming to Torrancea ...

Dave & Bustera s coming to Torrancea s Del Amo mall as part of makeover

Saturday Jan 28

The Del Amo mall has applied to demolish the south end of the mall between Sears and JC Penney to make way for a Dave & Buster's and TJ Maxx. The small stores south of JoAnne Fabrics have already moved out leaving an empty corridor.

Torrance, CA

