Crews work to repair leaky diesel pip...

Crews work to repair leaky diesel pipe at Torrance Crossroads

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Crews were working Monday to repair a pipe leaking diesel fuel under a driveway at the Torrance Crossroads shopping center, authorities said. Firefighters from Torrance and Los Angeles County were on hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) 5 hr Casper 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Mon Dudley 6
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Jan 14 DonTrump 7
News Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo Jan 13 Pearl 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Jan 13 Vania Regino 63
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Jan 9 Dudley 37
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 17 at 9:45PM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC