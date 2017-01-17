Are these photos from your familya s ...

Are these photos from your familya s stolen video camera?

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Torrance police released photos Wednesday from a family's Christmas celebration, hoping to identify the owners of a stolen video camera so charges can be filed against the thieves. The camera was recovered following the Dec. 28 arrests of two men and a woman suspected in burglaries in Los Angeles, Orange, Santa Barbara and San Bernardino counties, Torrance police Sgt.

Torrance, CA

