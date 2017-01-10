Appeals court upholds law requiring t...

Appeals court upholds law requiring therapists to report patients who view child porn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A California appeals court has affirmed a judge's decision to throw out a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring therapists to report patients who admit to viewing child pornography to the police, capping a two-year legal battle over patient privacy rights. Two therapists and a substance abuse counselor who treat sexual addiction sued the state in 2015, arguing that changes to the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act violate a patient's constitutionally protected right to privacy and deter them from getting help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 23 hr Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Mon Dudley 37
News Lynwood: Man is fatally shot (Sep '08) Mon mother in need 3
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 9
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jan 8 Raj 64
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 10 at 4:48PM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC