Appeals court upholds law requiring therapists to report patients who view child porn

A California appeals court has affirmed a judge's decision to throw out a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring therapists to report patients who admit to viewing child pornography to the police, capping a two-year legal battle over patient privacy rights. Two therapists and a substance abuse counselor who treat sexual addiction sued the state in 2015, arguing that changes to the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act violate a patient's constitutionally protected right to privacy and deter them from getting help.

