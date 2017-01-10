Appeals court upholds law requiring therapists to report patients who view child porn
A California appeals court has affirmed a judge's decision to throw out a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring therapists to report patients who admit to viewing child pornography to the police, capping a two-year legal battle over patient privacy rights. Two therapists and a substance abuse counselor who treat sexual addiction sued the state in 2015, arguing that changes to the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act violate a patient's constitutionally protected right to privacy and deter them from getting help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Dudley
|37
|Lynwood: Man is fatally shot (Sep '08)
|Mon
|mother in need
|3
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC