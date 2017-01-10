Accused molester claims he found God in jail, but denies assaulting Gardena toddler

A Torrance man testified Thursday that he did not abduct and sexually assault a 2-year-old Gardena girl, but said he felt indirectly responsible for the crime, which he continued to claim was committed by a drug dealer named Flaco who borrowed his car . Michael David Ikeler, 38, whose DNA was found on the girl's body following the April 2, 2015, kidnapping , told jurors during a second day on the witness stand in Torrance Superior Court that he was “wrongfully accused,” but felt horrible that a little girl was hurt.

