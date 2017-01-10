Accused molester claims he found God in jail, but denies assaulting Gardena toddler
A Torrance man testified Thursday that he did not abduct and sexually assault a 2-year-old Gardena girl, but said he felt indirectly responsible for the crime, which he continued to claim was committed by a drug dealer named Flaco who borrowed his car . Michael David Ikeler, 38, whose DNA was found on the girl's body following the April 2, 2015, kidnapping , told jurors during a second day on the witness stand in Torrance Superior Court that he was “wrongfully accused,” but felt horrible that a little girl was hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|melvin perez
|20,795
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|compton finest pocket hood (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|mrs j lo
|2
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC