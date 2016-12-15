Your Next Great Meal Could Come From ...

Your Next Great Meal Could Come From One of LA's Many Malls

Looks like yet another location for EMC Seafood and Raw Bar , as the ocean-loving concept lands at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance sometime next summer. With its original location in Koreatown, another in the Valley, and a third in Irvine, the oyster-shucking takeover seems to have truly begun.

