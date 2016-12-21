WWII veteran from Redondo Beach has medals replaced 50 years after they were stolen
Someone had climbed through a narrow opening in the storage garage he was renting in Torrance and made off with his personal belongings. While some of the items were easy to replace, others were priceless: Erd's military uniform, Purple Heart and seven other medals he earned as an Army Air Corps sergeant in WWII were all gone.
