Updated Convaid Rodeo Pediatric Wheel...

Updated Convaid Rodeo Pediatric Wheelchair Features Two Frame Options

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Rehab Management

Convaid , headquartered in Torrance, Calif, debuts its updated Rodeo Pediatric Wheelchair, with two frame options designed to accept adaptive and aftermarket seating. New options also include the choice of a single footplate or two individual angle-adjustable footplates, as well as a folding lock that enables more convenient wheelchair folding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect 24 min Street phonics 1
Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14) 1 hr Musikologist 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers 22 hr henrietta hippo 3
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Sun Macylee722 57
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Dec 29 nathan corres 6
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Dec 28 Jay 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,550,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC