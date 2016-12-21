Updated Convaid Rodeo Pediatric Wheelchair Features Two Frame Options
Convaid , headquartered in Torrance, Calif, debuts its updated Rodeo Pediatric Wheelchair, with two frame options designed to accept adaptive and aftermarket seating. New options also include the choice of a single footplate or two individual angle-adjustable footplates, as well as a folding lock that enables more convenient wheelchair folding.
