The 5 Best New L.A. Breweries That Opened in 2016

Another year down, another dozen or so new breweries now operating in L.A. County, additions that bring the total number of local beer makers close to 60. A noticeable trend this year was the emergence of several great Belgian-focused facilities, each piling up oak barrels and infecting beers in an attempt to put a local spin on one of the world's oldest and most complex brewing traditions. Still, L.A.'s beer scene remains as diverse as its restaurants, making it one of the most exciting places in the world to be a beer fan.

