Testimony: Man killed woman with hammer, hid her body under Lomita apartment

A former Lomita man was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly smacking a developmentally disabled woman in the head with a hammer, wrapping her lifeless body in plastic and burying her in a makeshift grave beneath the floor of their apartment, where she remained a missing person for six years. Randolph Garbutt, 44, who lived in Apartment 507 at the Harbor Hills housing project with Raven Joy Campbell, 31, told a friend, “God wanted her” as he enlisted her to help nudge Campbell's body toward a hole he had cut into a closet wall to reach a vault below the structure.

