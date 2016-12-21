Testimony: Man killed woman with hammer, hid her body under Lomita apartment
A former Lomita man was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly smacking a developmentally disabled woman in the head with a hammer, wrapping her lifeless body in plastic and burying her in a makeshift grave beneath the floor of their apartment, where she remained a missing person for six years. Randolph Garbutt, 44, who lived in Apartment 507 at the Harbor Hills housing project with Raven Joy Campbell, 31, told a friend, “God wanted her” as he enlisted her to help nudge Campbell's body toward a hole he had cut into a closet wall to reach a vault below the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Esbp
|57
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Nov 29
|Raj Chanani
|63
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC