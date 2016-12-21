Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Leases in Los Angeles
The lease commences December 2016 and expires April 30, 2024. Terreno Realty Corporation announced further that it has executed a full building lease for 73,000 square feet in Torrance, California with a designer, developer and manufacturer for the automotive industry.
