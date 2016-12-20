Southern California customers take delivery of new 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan

Customer deliveries of Honda's third-generation fuel cell vehicle, the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell , began on Monday at select Honda dealerships across Southern California. Retail leasing of the Clarity Fuel Cell is now available through Honda's expanded network of 12 approved dealerships located in select California markets, including six dealerships in Southern California, five in the Bay Area, and one in Sacramento.

