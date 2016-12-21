Motorist leads CHP on chase from Torrance, crashes in Manhattan Beach
A motorist led California Highway Patrol officers on a 15-minute car chase Monday that began in Torrance and ended in Manhattan Beach, where the driver of the dark-colored sedan crashed. The chase ended at 3:22 p.m. in the area of Marine Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Michele Bond.
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|1 hr
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|ashleym22
|60
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Mon
|DonDroga
|52
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Nov 29
|Raj Chanani
|63
|Serial Rapist Arrested In LA; 2 Victims in Chicago (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Dave Moldavian wo...
|99
