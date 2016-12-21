Man, woman held in Verizon store holdup in Manhattan Beach

A man and woman have been arrested as suspects in a nearly year-old robbery at a Verizon store in Manhattan Beach, police said Thursday. Fernando Andalon-Alvarez, 22, of Torrance and Rebeca Garcia-Aquino, 21, of Lawndale were arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of robbery, Manhattan Beach police Sgt.

