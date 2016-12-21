Man held in presumed killing of ex-re...

Man held in presumed killing of ex-reality show contestant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Valley Morning Star

This undated photo of Lisa Marie Naegle was provided by her family to police and news media as they and authorities seek the public's help in locating her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 52 min granny s crinkly ... 20,743
News 2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08) Dec 21 Esbp 57
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Dec 11 meshelle 59
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Nov 29 Raj Chanani 63
News Serial Rapist Arrested In LA; 2 Victims in Chicago (Sep '07) Oct '16 Dave Moldavian wo... 99
News 2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur... Oct '16 YasonLe 4
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at December 25 at 3:06AM PST

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,697

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC