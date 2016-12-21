Lights and traffic: Sleepy Hollow ritual shows no sign of dimming
It's survived energy cutbacks, a recession and, thanks to its own popularity, one of the worst monthlong traffic jams in the South Bay. Sleepy Hollow, as it's simply known to locals - a blinding, annual neighborhood decoration blowout in southwest Torrance that draws a steady, monthlong stream of looky-loos at Christmastime - shows no sign of dimming as it moves into its third decade.
