Lights and traffic: Sleepy Hollow ritual shows no sign of dimming

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The Daily Breeze

It's survived energy cutbacks, a recession and, thanks to its own popularity, one of the worst monthlong traffic jams in the South Bay. Sleepy Hollow, as it's simply known to locals - a blinding, annual neighborhood decoration blowout in southwest Torrance that draws a steady, monthlong stream of looky-loos at Christmastime - shows no sign of dimming as it moves into its third decade.

