Honda basks in glow from its Clarity Fuel Cell

Six Honda customers got an early Christmas present last week when the automaker kicked off deliveries of its 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell sedan with a celebration at its Torrance, Calif., campus. The third-generation hydrogen-powered Honda plants a bold flag in the limited field of fuel-cell vehicles and will likely earn the brand kudos and attention for being bigger and more capable than the competing Toyota Mirai.

