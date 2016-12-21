Hal Holbrook Comes To Torrance, Calif...

Hal Holbrook Comes To Torrance, California

The Tony-winning Broadway show Hal Holbrook: Mark Twain Tonight! starring Oscar-nominated actor Hal Holbrook is coming to the James R. Armstrong Theatre for one night only, Friday, January 20, 2017 at 8:00 pm. It isnt often you get to see an Oscar nominee, Emmy winner, and Tony winner all on one stage.

