Generations decorate Torrancea s girl power-themed Rose Parade float

Volunteers decorate the City of Torrance's Rose Parade float entitled “Be Your Own Knight” at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Melissa De La Vara and her aunt, Debbie Vaca, stood side by side over a pair of medieval shield cutouts, tediously gluing onion seeds onto the black outline of a bold letter “S” for South Torrance High School.

