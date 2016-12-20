Ex 'Bridalplasty' Contestant Missing, Student Arrested On Suspicion of Murder
A former contestant on the reality show " Bridalplasty " has been missing since early Sunday morning, and police are now holding the man who was with her that night, on suspicion of murder ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the investigation tell TMZ nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers was with Lisa Marie Naegle at a bar in Torrance, CA.
