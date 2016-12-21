El Torito Grill in Torrance one of 6 restaurants closed by parent company Real Mex
The El Torito Grill in Torrance will be closing. As it negotiates the acquisition of a chain to accelerate its growth, Cypress-based Real Mex Restaurants announced the closure of six restaurants this week in Southern California.
