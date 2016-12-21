Convaid Seeks Applicants for Ambassador Program
Current users of Convaid products are invited to submit their applications to be part of the 2017 class of participants in the Convaid Ambassador Program. As part of the Ambassador Program, participants complete assignments including: attending regional events; making special appearances with Convaid at a local Abilities Expo; and writing blog posts, submitting videos, and suggesting articles.
