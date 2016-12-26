Bridalplasty Star's Killer Has Record...

Bridalplasty Star's Killer Has Record of Horse Abuse

Bridalplasty star Lisa Marie Naegle was murdered this month, and her killer was arrested after confessing to the crime. Now TMZ has discovered that the man charged also had a history of animal abuse.

