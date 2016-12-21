'Bridalplasty' Reality Contestant Found Buried in LA Backyard
"Bridalplasty" reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle is believed to be the body found on Tuesday in a shallow grave in a backyard near Los Angeles International Airport. She vanished over the weekend after attending a birthday party at a beer hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|52 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Nov 29
|Raj Chanani
|63
|Serial Rapist Arrested In LA; 2 Victims in Chicago (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Dave Moldavian wo...
|99
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC