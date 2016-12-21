Book Club: Vivid life on a page
Rachel Rosenberg is from Montreal. She is a library technician at the Ironwood branch of Richmond Public Library, and her favourite novels include Ali Smith's Hotel World and Paul Murray's Skippy Dies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Esbp
|57
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Nov 29
|Raj Chanani
|63
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC