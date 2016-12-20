2011-2016 Honda Odyssey Recall USA
Dec 29, 2016 - TORRANCE, Calif. American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 634,000 Odyssey minivans from the 2011-2016 model years to install additional springs and brackets onto the slide mechanism for the outboard second row seats, free of charge.
