When will Highland Park TV series appear? A&E isn't saying

The majority of the video that crews shot for a yet-to-be-named A&E Network docuseries at Highland Park High School was completed with the close of the school year and graduation on May 20. Network executives said they don't have a premier date for the project yet. The majority of the video that crews shot for a yet-to-be-named A&E Network docuseries at Highland Park High School was completed with the close of the school year and graduation on May 20. Network executives said they don't have a premier date for the project yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.