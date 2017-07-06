USD 501 board approves Topeka Metro bus pass proposal
Susan Duffy, right, general manager of Topeka Metro, and Jim Ogle, chairman of Topeka Metro's board of directors, answer questions from the Topeka USD 501 board of education on Thursday about the transit company's proposal for the district to purchase 3,000 bus passes for $400,000. After several pointed questions and some back and forth with officials from the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority, members of the Topeka Unified School District 501 on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of 3,000 bus passes for the 2017-18 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 27
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun '17
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC