USD 501 board approves Topeka Metro bus pass proposal

17 hrs ago

Susan Duffy, right, general manager of Topeka Metro, and Jim Ogle, chairman of Topeka Metro's board of directors, answer questions from the Topeka USD 501 board of education on Thursday about the transit company's proposal for the district to purchase 3,000 bus passes for $400,000. After several pointed questions and some back and forth with officials from the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority, members of the Topeka Unified School District 501 on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of 3,000 bus passes for the 2017-18 school year.

