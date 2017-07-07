Trump's voter fraud commission is a sham. That doesn't mean our election system is perfect

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan on May 17. Kobach has been picked to help lead a new commission on election fraud. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan on May 17. Kobach has been picked to help lead a new commission on election fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.