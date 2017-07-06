Topeka Zoo's Camp Cowabunga expected to bring Clarke's safaris to life
Gary Clarke, 78, attended and spoke at Thursday's groundbreaking of the Topeka Zoo's new Camp Cowabunga that will bring Clarke's African safaris to life. The $4.4 million project will be paid for through the city's half-cent sales tax, private and corporate gifts and individual donations.
