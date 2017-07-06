Topeka Zoo's Camp Cowabunga expected ...

Topeka Zoo's Camp Cowabunga expected to bring Clarke's safaris to life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Gary Clarke, 78, attended and spoke at Thursday's groundbreaking of the Topeka Zoo's new Camp Cowabunga that will bring Clarke's African safaris to life. The $4.4 million project will be paid for through the city's half-cent sales tax, private and corporate gifts and individual donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 27 Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun '17 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC