Topeka weather for Monday, July 3, 2017: High near 88 today

Highs in the upper-80s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers are in the forecast for Monday in Topeka. But the real question is whether it will be raining when a number of neighborhood Fourth of July parades - as well as other events such as the Spirit of Kansas Festival - are scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.

