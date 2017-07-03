Topeka man being held on $1M bond on ...

Topeka man being held on $1M bond on in connection with kidnapping, killing of his estranged wife

Pedro Enriquez-Corral Sr., 38, remains in Shawnee County Jail jailed in connection to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery related to an incident last month involving his eStranged partner Viviana Vazquez, 33, whose body was found June 8 in the capital city. Additionally, Enriquez has an immigration hold, a count that makes him nonbondable.

