Topeka Civic Theatre to debut musical performance of Beauty and the Beast Friday

Matt Foerschler, left, playing the beast, and Maggie Shermoen, as Belle, pose for a photo June 28 in front of one of the sets for the Topeka Civic Theatre's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." The show will take place on the mainstage from July 7 to Aug. 13. Although the two actors are relatively new to the Topeka Civic Theatre stage, they say they are not afraid to take on the roles of two of Disney's most beloved characters.

