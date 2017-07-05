Three members of state's child support advisory committee reappointed

Theresa "Trisha" Thomas, of Topeka, Wyandotte County District Judge Constance Alvey and Charles Harris, of Wichita, were reappointed by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss. Judges and hearing officers follow the committee's guidelines to decide how much child support each parent is to pay, said Lisa Taylor, public information director for the Office of Judicial Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.