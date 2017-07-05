Three members of state's child support advisory committee reappointed
Theresa "Trisha" Thomas, of Topeka, Wyandotte County District Judge Constance Alvey and Charles Harris, of Wichita, were reappointed by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss. Judges and hearing officers follow the committee's guidelines to decide how much child support each parent is to pay, said Lisa Taylor, public information director for the Office of Judicial Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 27
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun '17
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC